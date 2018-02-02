Co-Sponsor
Ahead of Nagaland polls, three MLAs from ruling Naga People's Front resign; Speaker accepts resignation

Politics PTI Feb 02, 2018 21:40:21 IST

Kohima: The ruling Naga People's Front (NPF) suffered a jolt as three of its MLAs resigned from the membership of the Nagaland Assembly and also from the party ahead of the state elections on 27 February.

File image of Nagaland chief minister TR Zeliang. Image courtesy: PIB

A notification issued by the Nagaland Assembly, commissioner and secretary, N Benjamin Newmai said NPF MLAs — Longrineken, L Khumo Khiamniungan and Pukhayi Sumi, have resigned from the House.

Assembly Speaker Imtiwapang Aier accepted the resignation of Longrineken and L Khumo and declared the seats vacant on Friday, Newmai said, adding that Pukhayi’s resignation was accepted on 31 January.

The three were also parliamentary secretaries in the NPF government led by TR Zeliang.


