Ahead of Gujarat polls, Gandhinagar archbishop Thomas Macwan pens letter urging voters to 'save country from nationalists'

Ahead of Gujarat elections, the Archdiocese of Gandhinagar archbishop Thomas Macwan urged voters to "help save the country from nationalists" and said that minorities were feeling insecure, according to several media reports.

In a letter to voters, Macwan warned the Christian community about communal forces taking over the nation and stated that Gujarat elections could make a difference, India Today reported.

The Indian Express reported that the communique, which was sent to bishops across the country, urged the community to pray for the victory of humane leaders.

Citing examples from history where communal governments and dictators were toppled in the past, he urged the community to pray together during the election.

The archbishop also claimed that there was no "malicious" intent behind the letter. “We can always pray for good humans to be elected as leaders. Where do we Christians stand in Gujarat, at a bare 0.5 percent of population? It has not been issued with any bad intention. If anyone uses the letter to divide the society or polarise voters, it will be unfortunate,” Macwan said, according to The Indian Express report.