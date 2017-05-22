After thumping victory in MCD polls, BJP's Neema Bhagat slated to be East Delhi Mayor

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor Neema Bhagat is slated to be elected as East Delhi mayor on Monday, after the saffron party won the mayoral post unopposed in north and south corporations last week.

The team of newly-elected East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) will also take charge on Monday.

BJP's Patparganj councillor Bipin Bihari Singh is all set to become deputy mayor in the EDMC.

BJP has fielded its councillors Pravesh Sharma, Santosh, Satpal Singh, Kiran and Kanchan Maheswari for the posts of members of the EDMC's standing committee, while AAP's Rekha Tyagi is in fray for the same.

BJP's Preety Agarwal and Kamaljeet Sehrawat were elected on 18 May and 19 May, unopposed for the post of mayor in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, respectively.

After Monday's election, the BJP, which had swept the civic polls, will have its mayors and deputy mayors in all the three civic bodies.

BJP had bagged 181 of the 270 wards in the polls. In the 64-member EDMC House, BJP has 47 councillors while AAP, Congress and BSP have 11, three and two respectively.

Elections in two wards were postponed due to the death of candidates.

EDMC's Maujpur ward went to polls on 14 May, while polling in NDMC's Sarai Pipal ward was held on Sunday. Results for both wards would be declared on 22 May.