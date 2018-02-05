After Rajasthan bypolls rout, state BJP leaders write to Amit Shah demanding Vasundhara Raje's ouster

The ruling BJP's embarrassing defeat in the recent Rajasthan bypolls has triggered an upheaval within the party ranks, with Rajasthan BJP leaders writing to party president Amit Shah, demanding the ouster of Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

According to CNN-News18, several leaders had been deliberating on the reasons for the triple drubbing in the bypolls — one in Assembly and two Lok Sabha seats – and now feel that all is not well within the Rajasthan BJP.

The news channel reported that the anti-Raje camp within the party has chosen to capitalise on the recent results to try and settle the score with her, by demanding her resignation.

Raje on Sunday had said that the bypoll results were a "wake-up" call for her government and had asked her MLAs to avoid "self-goals". Addressing a BJP legislative party meeting, Raje had said that there was no need to lose hope over the bypolls. But it seems that her call to unite her cadre ahead of the polls had little effect on some within the party ranks.

The Congress won the Ajmer and the Alwar Lok Sabha seats and the Mandalgarh Assembly constituency in recently held bypolls. The seats were with the BJP earlier.

With inputs from PTI