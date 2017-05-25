After meeting Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee says BJP, CPM unleashing violence in West Bengal

New Delhi: Rejecting Opposition charges of police excesses, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the BJP and the CPM of unleashing violence in the state in the name of protests.

On a day when Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress supremo, held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over developmental issues, back in West Bengal capital Kolkata, a large number of people, including policemen, were injured when a protest march by the BJP turned violent.

The BJP took out the march to protest deteriorating law and order in the state and alleged that false cases have been lodged against party workers.

"It is the BJP and the CPM which have unleashed violence. Democratic movement does not mean resorting to violence, which the CPM and BJP are doing," Banerjee told the media after her meeting with Modi.

Showing pictures and videos on her mobile phone, Banerjee claimed police personnel, including women, were assaulted by BJP and Left activists during their protest marches.

"You can see how they have beaten up police. Even women personnel were not spared," she said, showing a video of an unconscious policeman lying on the road as also pictures of policemen being allegedly assaulted by protestors.

"It's them who have assaulted the police but are spreading misinformation. They (protestors) carried bamboo sticks and stones to the march. Is this a democratic movement? They don't have any issue and are indulging in violence only," the chief minister said.

"The CPM and BJP are competing with each other in unleashing violence. The CPM has lost its existence and is thus resorting to all sort of violent means; the BJP too is walking the same path," added Banerjee.