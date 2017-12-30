After Hardik, Lalji Patel reaches out to Nitin Patel, calls for making him Gujarat chief minister

Amid reports of cracks in the newly-formed Gujarat government, Sardar Patel Group (SPG) chief Lalji Patel has demanded that he should "be announced as the chief minister of Gujarat," India Today reported on Saturday. His comments have come on the same day as Hardik Patel urged the deputy chief minister to leave the state government and join hands with him.

Make Nitin Patel Gujarat CM: Lalji Patel, Patidar leader — IndiaTodayFLASH (@IndiaTodayFLASH) December 30, 2017

Earlier on Saturday, Lalji had met Nitin at his residence in Ahmedabad on Saturday. He hailed Nitin Patel for being "a dedicated worker of the BJP", India Today further reported. According to Tv9 Gujarati, the SPG chief claimed that the entire Patidar community was with Nitin. Lalji criticised the BJP high command for "doing injustice" with Nitin and announced a bandh on Monday to further push the demand.

We have announced #Mehsana Bandh on January 1 , 2018 : Lalji Patel — Tv9 Gujarati (@tv9gujarati) December 30, 2017

On his part, Hardik claimed that he would hold talks with the Congress to get Nitin a good position. "If Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin along with 10 MLAs is ready to leave BJP, then I will talk to Congress and get him a good position," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Nitin, who was inducted into the cabinet along with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday, is yet to take charge of the portfolios allotted to him.

In the previous government, Nitin handled key portfolios like finance and urban development. However this time, he has been alloted charge of departments like road and building, and health.

Apart from these two, he has also given the charge of medical education, Narmada, Kalpsar and capital project after the portfolios were allotted on 28 December.

This time, the finance portfolio was allotted to Saurabh Patel, while Rupani has kept the charge of urban development department with himself.

According to News18, Nitin has given an ultimatum to the party high command by threatening to quit if the three portfolios were not given back to him.

After allocation of portfolios on Thursday, Nitin had avoided speaking at the media briefing and left the venue in a hurry. At that time, Rupani had said: "It is not true that the minister who has finance portfolio is number two in the cabinet. Nitin is our senior leader and will remain number two."

With inputs from PTI