Adityanath govt has no agenda to curb crime in Uttar Pradesh, claims Samajwadi Party's Ram Govind Chaudhary

Ballia (UP): The massive mandate given to the BJP in the UP polls has made it arrogant as the party leader are taking law into their hands, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Ram Govind Chaudhary said on Monday.

"Crime has shot up under the BJP government which came to power by misleading people and making false promises on the law and order front," Chaudhary, who is a senior Samajwadi Party leader, told reporters here.

The massive mandate by the people in the recent elections has made them arrogant and leaders of the ruling party are taking law in their own hands and creating anarchy, he claimed.

"Rapes and murders are taking place daily but the chief minister is only giving discourse... the BJP government is not at all serious about controlling crime," Chaudhary said.

He further claimed that crime control was not on the agenda of the state government and no action has been taken against those creating anarchy in the state.

Slamming the chief minister on the development issue, Chaudhary said he is only negating the people welfare and development schemes of the previous SP government.

The BJP government is ordering probe into the previous Akhilesh Yadav regime's projects to divert attention from their failures and indulging in vendetta senior SP leader against Azam Khan.