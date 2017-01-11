Acche din will come when Congress comes to power: Rahul

New Delhi: Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetisation, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the 'acche din' promised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will come only in 2019 "when Congress comes to power".

Speaking at the Jan Vedna convention of the Congress, Rahul Gandhi said the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh were undermining constitutional institutions like the Reserve Bank of India, the judiciary and the Election Commission.

He said the demonetisation move was not Reserve Bank of India's decision but a "personal decision" of the prime minister.

"Modiji is the first Prime Minister of India who is being ridiculed across the world... He is jumping from Clean India to surgical strikes to demonetisation. And people are left wondering when will the acche din (good days) come. Acche din will come only in 2019 when the Congress comes back to power," Gandhi said.

He added that Modi and the BJP had the habit of asking what the successive Congress governments did in 70 years since Independence.

"People of this country know what Congress did or did not do. They gave not only their sweat but their blood in each and every state of the nation... How many BJP workers gave their blood?"

"We don't need to explain what we did or didn't do over the last 70 years... But in two and a half years, the BJP undid what we achieved in 70 years. They weakened all the constitutional institutions that we built over so many decades," he added.