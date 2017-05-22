ACB summons Kapil Mishra to join probe on water tanker scam after Kejriwal's advisor denies involvement

New Delhi: Delhi's Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) on Monday said that it has summoned suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kapil Mishra to join the probe in the alleged Rs 400 crore water tanker scam.

"We have called Kapil Mishra at 11 am on (Tuesday) for questioning," ACB Chief Mukesh Kumar Meena told IANS.

Earlier, the ACB had questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's political adviser Vibhav Patel in the alleged water tanker scam on 17 May.

The ACB had summoned Patel on 14 May after rebel and sacked Delhi water minister told the ACB that two persons, Patel and Ashish Talwar who were close to Kejriwal, were responsible for the delay in action in the water tanker scam.

However, during his questioning Patel had denied any involvement in the matter. So, the agency has called Mishra for cross-questioning.

Mishra had earlier recorded his statement with the ACB on 11 May, after he submitted evidence in support of his allegations.

The Rs 400-crore water tanker scam involving alleged favouritism shown in the allotment of contracts to private water tanker operators supplying water to areas falling outside the Delhi Jal Board's network happened under the previous Congress government in the city.