ABVP says it has won eight seats in the 11-member Delhi University Students Union executive panel

New Delhi: The ABVP said it has won eight seats in the election for the 11-member executive committee of the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) held on Monday.

After DUSU elections, polls are held for the unions' executive committee. The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) had won the top two posts in DUSU central panel polls which was held in September.

In a statement, the ABVP said eight of its candidates were elected to the committee.

Besides the eight ABVP candidates, Yogesh Sarwan of Law Centre III, Nisha of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College and Rahul Yadav of Law Centre I were elected to the panel.

As per the DUSU Constitution, the committee should have 11 members and not less than two of these members should be women.

Meanwhile, DUSU president Rocky Tuseed of the NSUI alleged rigging in the polls saying one of the voters, Gaurav Sharma, Central Councillor of SGND Khalsa College, was not allowed to vote as the list showed that he had already cast his ballot.

"When I appeared to cast my vote, I wasn't permitted. The signatures on the attendance sheet doesn't match my signatures," Sharma complained to the election officer and requested postponement of declaration of results till he was allowed to vote.

Election officer Rajeev Gupta said, "Our records showed that he had already cast his vote. We have checked photo IDs and verified all records. We have submitted his complaint to grievance redressal committee which will look into the issue."