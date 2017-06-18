AAP writes to Delhi L-G, alleges state govt officers 'openly threatened' by BJP

New Delhi: In the wake of Public Works Department (PWD) department slapping a fine of Rs 27 lakh on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the party has alleged that Delhi government officers are being "openly threatened" by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to send notice to the Kejriwal dispensation lest their "career would be ruined".

Senior AAP spokesperson Sanjay Singh has shot off a letter to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, saying, despite securing 67 of the 70 seats in Delhi Assembly elections, "the entire system was after that one office of that party".

The PWD of the Delhi government has slapped a fine of Rs 27 lakh on the AAP for "unauthorised occupation" of a bungalow in central Delhi's Rouse Avenue, which houses the party headquarters.

Perhaps it is the first time in the history of India that an officer of a government is asking the ruling party to vacate an office and sending notice of Rs 27 lakh, Singh claims in the letter sent on Saturday to the LG office.

"We have spoken to these officers and we have got to know that they are being openly threatened by the BJP leaders to send notice to the Kejriwal dispensation or their career would be ruined," he alleged in the letter.

A Delhi BJP spokesperson when contacted said, "Is Sanjay Singh the spokesperson of the government? He should focus on the work related to his party. We will respond when the Delhi government spokesperson says something."