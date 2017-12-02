AAP to release list of candidates for Punjab civic polls soon, Bhagwant Mann holds meeting to devise strategy

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab said that within a day or two, it will release the names of its candidates for the upcoming civic polls in the state, nomination filing for which started on Saturday.

Elections to three municipal corporations—Amritsar, Jalandhar and Patiala, and 32 municipal councils and Nagar Panchayats in Punjab would be held on 17 December and results will be declared on the same day.

Nominations can be filed till 6 December and scrutiny of those will take place the next day.

A meeting of AAP MLAs, chaired by the party's state unit chief and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann, was held on Saturday to devise a strategy for contesting the civic elections.

"We will come out with names of candidates within a day or two," Mann told mediapersons.

He said AAP candidates would contest the polls to Amritsar, Jalandhar and Patiala municipal corporations. However, a decision regarding contesting the 32 municipal councils and Nagar Panchayats will be taken soon.

Meanwhile, Simarjit Singh Bains, an MLA of AAP's ally Lok Insaaf Party, said his party would move the Punjab and Haryana High Court demanding polling for Ludhiana municipal corporation along with Amritsar, Jalandhar and Patiala.