AAP to launch protests against Nitish Kumar govt in March over corruption, issues of health and education in Bihar

Patna: The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday said it would launch a "massive agitation" against the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar next month over issues of health, education and corruption.

"The state has, in recent past, witnessed a number of scams like Srijan, irregularities in construction of toilets, disbursement of scholarships, etc. We will launch a massive agitation against these in March," AAP Rajya Sabha member and the party in-charge for Bihar, Sanjay Singh told reporters.

Singh said AAP held a review meeting of the party's organisation in the state, and representatives from all districts have submitted their reports.

"We have told our workers that Bihar is a land where revolutions have taken place and they should brace for a fight which would dislodge the NDA from power in Bihar, and help us form our own government like we did in Delhi," he said.

AAP founder and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is known to have good relations with Kumar. He had taken part in the swearing-in ceremony of Kumar in 2015, inviting criticism from former party colleagues.

However, political equations between Kumar and Kejriwal appear to have changed in the wake of the former allying with the BJP and AAP indulging in frequent spats with the NDA government at the Centre.

The AAP leader also berated the Union budget presented by finance minister Arun Jaitley earlier this week.