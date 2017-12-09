AAP slams BJP over Rajasthan 'love jihad' killing, says saffron party's ideology won't even spare Hindus

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Friday criticised BJP over the viral video in which a man was seen being brutally hacked to death and set on fire for allegedly committing "love jihad" and said that the manner in which the ruling BJP was functioning, the majority can also become victims of its destructive ideology.

In the horrifying video gone viral, a man is seen being hacked to death in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan. Police arrested the accused, Shambhu Lal Regar, on Thursday.

"The BJP very conveniently evades from the difficulties of the common man by bringing up issues like love jihad. You can't question the government on important issues like unemployment and inflation as it will cover it up in the name of Ram Mandir-Masjid, Gauraksha et al," Singh told media in New Delhi.

"What is happening with Muslims in the country, happened to Dalits in Una (Gujarat) then those in Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) ...gradually such incidents will become an everyday story in the entire country.

"The majority community should not be in the dark thinking that BJP's destructive ideology to instigate riots and spread hatred will spare a Hindu," he said.

Citing several cases of religious and communal violence in different parts of the country and saying "they can do anything in the name of anti-romeo and baseless issues like women wearing jeans", Singh urged the people to question it. "They can go to any extent. Anybody can become a victim to it (the ideology)".

He also touched upon the controversial remarks made by now suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"True that nobody should make such derogatory comments about the prime minister but I would request the prime minister to introspect and see the remarks that he and his own party members have made about others."

He noted that Bihar BJP president Nityanand Rai in November urged party workers to cut off the fingers and hands of the critics of the prime minister.

"A similar statement was made by (Union minister) Giriraj Singh who feels all those opposed to Narendra Modi should go to Pakistan as they have no place in India."

"Are we forgetting that the prime minister called (Congress president) Sonia Gandhi 'Jersey Cow' and (vice-president) Rahul Gandhi a 'hybrid calf'?" he questioned.

In the media conference, party leader Raghav Chadha yet again attacked the proposed Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) bill and asserted that State Bank of India had non performing assets (NPA) of Rs 188,068 crore.

On Thursday, Chadha said through FRDI, banks on the brink of failure can rescue themselves by making their creditors and depositors take the loss on their holdings.

He said that the bailout system in which financial assistance is given to a failing business or economy by the government to save it from collapse will now be converted into bail-in and "banks will get the liberty to usurp public money to compensate for the unpaid loans taken by billionaires, unable to pay them off".