AAP says EC should allow 'unconditional' access to EVM for fair challenge

New Delhi: The AAP said on Saturday it will meet the Election Commission in two days to seek clarity on the proposed challenge to the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM).

Without revealing whether it will take part in the challenge, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh said there was no clarity in the Election hacking challenge.

"In two days a delegation of our party will meet the EC and seek clarity on the proposed EVM challenge to better understand the terms and conditions," Singh told reporters.

Singh said the commission had issued certain guidelines regarding the proposed hacking which were not fair.

Hacking, he said, cannot be done under guidelines.

"There should be no guidelines for hacking EVMs. EVMs cannot be hacked by reciting mantras. One will need to open it... EVMs can be tampered by changing the motherboard. We showed this in the Delhi Assembly," he said.

Another AAP leader, Atishi Marlena, said the codes were programmed in the motherboard of the EVMs. So it will be needed to re-programme the EVMs' motherboard by opening it.

"Our delegation will also ask the commission whether it will allow the AAP experts to change the motherboard and let them take inside the tools during the challenge," she said.