AAP RS nominees' surprising revelations: Sanjay Singh earned Rs 224 in 2016-17; ND Gupta owns no vehicle

AAP leader Sanjay Singh's total income for the financial year 2016-17 was Rs 224, according to the affidavit submitted by him during filing of his nomination papers, The Hindu reported on Friday.

Singh is one of the three candidates picked by AAP for the Rajya Sabha. The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday announced its pick of three nominees it plans to send to the Rajya Sabha.

The Hindu further reported that Singh declared that his wife Anita’s total income was Rs 49,874 in the same financial year and declared movable assets worth Rs 59,499.

Singh, the party's national spokesperson, is also the spokesperson for the party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC) and the National Executive.

A mechanical engineer by profession, Singh has been with AAP since its inception. According to Hindustan Times, he was a member of Anna Hazare’s team and spoke on behalf of it during the India Against Corruption movement in 2012.

The other two candidates are Narain Dass Gupta, a chartered accountant, and Sushil Gupta, a businessman who has declared himself as an agriculturist in his affidavit, according to The Times of India. Interestingly, despite declaring total assets worth Rs 9.6 crore, Narain has filed that he or his wife own no vehicle. Sushil has declared his assets worth Rs 170 crore.

While Narain has helped AAP with its taxes without charging a penny, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal drew flak for nominating Sushil Gupta, said News18 in a report.

Yogendra Yadav and Kumar Vishwas, both founding members of AAP, had criticised the party over the choice of candidates. While Yadav took to twitter to express his dissatifaction, Vishwas lashed out for being denied a Rajya Sabha nomination and likened Kejriwal to a dictator.