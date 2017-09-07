AAP raises questions over 'unknown sources' behind BJP, Congress donations in 2015-16

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday sought to know about the "unknown sources" behind the donations the BJP and Congress received in 2015-2016.

Citing a report of the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR), which claimed that the BJP and Congress together received Rs 646.82 crore, or over 77 percent of their total income, from "unknown sources" during 2015-16, the AAP sought to know from the Election Commission (EC) what action the poll watchdog had taken against the two parties.

According to the ADR report, the BJP got Rs 461 crore in donations, accounting for nearly 81 percent of its total income, while the Congress received Rs 186 crore or 71 percent of its total income, from "unknown sources" in 2015-16.

Voluntary contributions and coupon sales were the key sources of income for the two parties, the report added.

"When the AAP had received Rs two crore through a cheque, despite knowing the source of the donation, the Congress and BJP had knocked on the EC's doors, demanding that the party's recognition be cancelled," AAP leader Sanjay Singh said.

"Now, it has come to light that the BJP and Congress together accepted Rs 647 crore from unknown sources. Who gave such large sums of money to these two parties?" he asked.