AAP plans to stage country-wide protest to highlight farmers' plight on 10 June

New Delhi: The National Executive (NE) of the AAP, the second-highest decision-making body of the party, in its meeting on Sunday decided to strengthen the organisation across the country on the lines of Delhi.

The NE also decided to stage a country-wide protest to highlight farmers' plight on 10 June and demand a loan-waiver for them.

The meeting, headed by AAP's National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, was also attended by senior leader Kumar Vishwas, who is believed to be upset with the party leadership.

"The party has decided to hold protests wherever farmers are suffering. Be it Maharashtra, where they are throwing away their produce in protest, or Punjab, where 60 of them have committed suicide since Amarinder Singh has taken charge (in March) as the CM.

"We will protest in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and wherever the farmers are not getting their due," Sanjay Singh told reporters after the NE meet.

Singh said no decision was taken as to whether the party would contest the Gujarat state polls later this year.

He parried questions on allegations levelled by suspended Delhi MLA Kapil Mishra, who has been firing salvos at the party leadership.