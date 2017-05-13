AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha detained for staging counter hunger strike outside Kapil Mishra's residence

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Saturday detained Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Sanjeev Jha for trying to "break public peace" after he tried to hold a counter hunger strike outside the house of sacked minister Kapil Mishra, who is sitting on indefinite fast to protest corruption in the ruling AAP.

"We have detained Sanjeev Jha, as he attempted to break the public peace," a senior police official told IANS.

According to police, the AAP legislator had not taken prior permission to sit on hunger strike outside the Civil Lines house of Mishra.

The police detained Jha after he refused to back off from his decision to sit on protest.

Jha, a legislator from Burari, had on Friday announced he would sit on indefinite hunger strike against Mishra for his "defamatory allegations" against AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Mishra has been on hunger strike since Wednesday at his official residence, demanding that Kejriwal reveal the source of funding of the foreign trips of five AAP leaders - Sanjay Singh, Ashish Khetan, Satyendar Jain, Raghav Chadhha and Durgesh Pathak - in the last two years.

Mishra was removed as a Delhi minister a week ago in a sudden move and later suspended from the AAP.