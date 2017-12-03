You are here:
AAP leader Sanjay Singh says voters in UP responded positively, welcomed party into local politics

PoliticsPTIDec, 03 2017 11:25:51 IST

UP Civic Poll 2017 Winners List

Leads + Wins
*Final result awaited 		MAYORBJP2012INC2012SP2012BSP2012OTH2012
Kanpur110/110 wardsBJP58271820120301963
Lucknow100/110 wardsBJP5344611260211354
Ghaziabad100/100 wardsBJP5714159501301057
Agra100/100 wardsBJP533724512701348
Varanasi89/90 wardsBJP39272119140201344
Meerut90/90 wardsBSP364325402802032
Allahabad80/80 wardsBJP22141110240302056
Bareilly80/80 wardsBJP372310280101347
Aligarh80/70 wardsBSP353224180210434
Moradabad70/70 wardsBJP352310816040539
Saharanpur70/70 wardsBJP28-2-4-9-27-
Gorakhpur70/70 wardsBJP271923180501848
Firozabad70/70 wardsBJP197111101002934
Mathura70/70 wardsBJP411581040601120
Jhansi60/60 wardsBJP211666301101938
Ayodhya60/60 wardsBJP487069000312

New Delhi: Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Saturday said that voters in Uttar Pradesh had responded positively to the party in the civic polls and extended it a grand welcome into local politics.

The AAP won two posts of chairperson nagar panchayat and 44 of ward councillors. The results of the UP local body polls were announced on Saturday.

File image of AAP leader Sanjay Singh. PTI

Addressing a press conference at the AAP's office in New Delhi,  the party's UP affairs in-charge Sanjay Singh thanked the voters in Uttar Pradesh for extending their support.

"We highlighted the achievements of the AAP government in Delhi, and the voters in Uttar Pradesh accepted it and voted for us," he said.


Singh alleged that EVM machines used in the civic polls were "tampered" with. "The BJP won in those mayoral elections where EVMs were used while in nagar panchayat and municipal corporation elections where ballots were used they got very less seats," he claimed.


Published Date: Dec 03, 2017 11:25 am | Updated Date: Dec 03, 2017 11:25 am


