AAP in crisis: Party's political funds comes under I-T scanner, could be tried for tax evasion

The controversies around Aam Aadmi Party is refusing to die down. A day after Kapil Mishra accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of taking bribe, the income tax department has reportedly found some discrepancies in its tax filings.

#EXCLUSIVE -- @AamAadmiParty under scanner after it failed to give relevant data regarding mismatch in donors list, reports @Ashish_Mehrishipic.twitter.com/LcVVPziCj2 — News18 (@CNNnews18) May 8, 2017

According to reports, the Income Tax Department has found evidence of suspected corrupt funding practices existing within the party. CNN-News18 on Monday said that the I-T Department has sent a show cause notice to the political party seeking clarifications on political funds.

According to the TV news channel, the department has come across instances of mismatch in declared and proven sources of funding and the party could be prosecuted for willful attempt to evade tax and falsification of books of account or documents.

The report stated that I-T Department has already initiated penalty proceedings against AAP for not giving data related to donors.

The funds under question, says Moneycontrol.com, were for financial years 2013-14 and 2014-15 and pertains to donations of over Rs 20,000. "On the issue of funding, sources said there was a discrepancy in the donations received that the party had declared on its website, that it had disclosed to the Election Commission and the amount found in the party's bank accounts," the website said also quoting the CNN-News18 report.

According to the report, the names and addresses of as many as 461 donors were missing, and could potentially be bogus.

The party has been reportedly been asked to appear before the I-T Department on 15 May at 3.30 pm.