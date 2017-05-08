AAP in crisis: Delhi ACB to record sacked minister Kapil Mishra's statement

New Delhi: The Anti-Corruption Branch on Monday said it will record sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra's detailed statement after he alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had influenced the probe into a Rs 400 crore tanker scam. Mishra visited the ACB office on Monday morning and shared evidence related to the tanker scam that dates back to Sheila Dikshit's tenure as chief minister.

"Mishra has said that he wants to record a detailed statement and we will give him time. We will record his detailed statement," ACB chief Mukesh Kumar Meena said.

The officer said that Mishra has sought time for recording his statement and once it is recorded, action will be taken as per law. Mishra has alleged that the investigation into the tanker scam was repeatedly delayed and influenced by Kejriwal and "his two men".

While Mishra claimed that he has shared "all the evidence", Meena didn't divulge the details and maintained that his team is in touch with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator.

Last year in August, Dikshit was "examined" by the ACB officials in connection with her alleged involvement in the tanker scam besides being handed over a set of 18 written questions. Meena was quizzed about the delay in investigation and the development in the case.

"She (Dikshit) has already been examined. There are many documents that are being analysed. Most of the statements have been recorded and after recording Mishra's statement, we will decide the future course," Meena added.

Till some time back, Mishra had been accusing the BJP of shielding Dikshit in the case and on Monday he alleged that the AAP government tried to shield her. "I told the officials how Kejriwal deliberately delayed the report and how public money was misused," he alleged.

"Also, I told them how Kejriwal along with his two men affected the tanker scam probe. The government also tried to shield Dikshit time and again. The ACB will call me again for a detailed investigation," he told reporters after the meeting with ACB officials.

Meena, however, said that they haven't received any complaint in connection with Mishra's allegations of Kejriwal taking Rs 2 crore from Health Minister Satyendra Jain. The Kejriwal-led AAP government had in June 2015 constituted a fact-finding committee to go into alleged irregularities in procuring some 385 stainless steel water tankers by the DJB.

The Delhi government in June 2016 sent a report of the fact-finding committee to the then Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung following which an FIR was registered in case.