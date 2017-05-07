AAP has lost its anti-corruption plank: Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken

New Delhi: Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken on Sunday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the "graft" charges made by sacked AAP minister Kapil Mishra, adding that the party had "lost its anti- corruption plank."

Terming Mishra's allegations against Kejriwal as "very serious" in nature, he said the CBI and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) should take cognisance of the charges.

"Kejriwal has no moral right to continue as chief minister in the wake of the allegations by Mishra. He should step down," he said at a press conference here.

A day after being dropped as a minister, AAP MLA Kapil Mishra today levelled stunning allegations of corruption against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Mishra told reporters at Raj Ghat here that he "saw" Jain "handing over Rs 2 crore to Kejriwal" at his official residence.

He also alleged that Jain told him about a Rs 50 crore land deal that the latter had settled for a relative of Kejriwal.

"CBI should register cases regarding Mishra's allegation that he saw Kejriwal receiving Rs 2 crore from his Health Minister Satyendar Jain, and also with regard to the findings of Shungulu Committee report," Maken said.

"The Aam Admi Party (AAP) which was formed on anti-corruption plank has lost it in the wake of Mishra's allegations against the chief minister, and the Shungulu

Committee report that has put his government under the dock for various irregularities," he said.

The six ministers of the AAP government, out of a total of seven, who had taken oath to fight against corruption on 14 February, 2015 (when the government was formed) have been

removed so far. It explains that the party has lost its basic premise of being against corruption, he said.

"AAP was formed on three basic premises of fight against corruption, internal democracy and Lokpal. They have lost all these premises," he said.

Maken added the Delhi Congress will launch a campaign to collect 10 lakh signatures from people supporting the demand for Kejriwal's resignation.