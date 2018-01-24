'AAP has full faith in judiciary': Manish Sisodia confident Delhi High Court will clear MLAs in office of profit case

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has full faith in the judiciary and will get justice in connection with a case of disqualification of its 20 MLAs by the Election Commission, Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday.

Twenty AAP MLAs have moved the Delhi High Court against their disqualification for allegedly holding of office of profit as

parliament secretaries.

"We have full faith in judiciary and are very sure that we will get justice in the court," Sisodia told reporters.

Asked whether the AAP is ready for bypolls if it does not get a relief from the Delhi High Court, Sisodia said, "We are not afraid of elections as we have always been in the court of people since Day 1. We meet people every day, but I want to say that the people of Delhi are being pushed towards elections unconstitutionally."

He said the Delhi government has not provided a single penny to the 20 MLAs who have been disqualified. Sisodia had written an open letter to Delhi'ites on Monday, terming the disqualification of party MLAs as "dirty politics" of the BJP and appealed to the people to give a "befitting reply" to the saffron party.

Sharing the letter on Twitter, Sisodia said the BJP has "imposed" bypolls to the 20 Assembly seats on the people of Delhi, effectively hampering the development works in the city for the next two years.

He also termed the disqualification the MLAs as "unconstitutional".