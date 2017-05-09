AAP gives demonstration of 'EVM tampering'; BJP says 'drama' to avert attention from Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: The AAP on Tuesdsay "demonstrated" ways to "rig EVMs" in the Delhi Assembly, which the BJP said was an attempt to divert attention from charges of "bribery" against

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The AAP's attempt to whip up the issue comes at a timethe party is in the eye of a political firestorm over its sacked minister Kapil Mishra's allegations of corruption against Kejriwal and minister Satyendar Jain.

On his part, Mishra, who was suspended from AAP's primary membership on Monday, mocked it saying the party should stop living in "denial" and accept the fact that people do not vote for Kejriwal anymore.

Participating in a discussion on the issue during the day-long special session of the Delhi Assembly, AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed that a voting machine can be manipulated by simply feeding it with a "secret code".

He demonstrated how it can be done using, what party sources said was, a "prototype EVM" developed by a "a group of IITians".

The Election Commission, has rejected the AAP's allegations, saying that EVMs cannot be tampered with and that the AAP used duplicate gadgets, CNN News-18 reported.

"It was a drama enacted by the AAP to divert attention of the public from the allegations of bribery and forgery in funding," Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said.

Interestingly, leaders of the Congress, the Trinamool Congress, the Janata Dal (United) and the Rastriya Janata Dal were present on the gallery of the House when Bhardwaj staged

the demonstration.

Before Bhardwaj's demonstration, Kejriwal tweeted, "Saurabh Bhardwaj will reveal the truth behind a big conspiracy in the country. Satyameva Jayate".

Bhardwaj, who represents the Greater Kailash constituency, claimed that in his capacity as an engineer, he had extensively worked in this area and was aware of how the machines can be fiddled with.

After entering a "secret code", Bhardwaj pressed 10 votes for the AAP in the machine used for the purpose of demonstration. Later, in the display panel, it turned out that the votes went to the BJP.

"We are not making baseless allegations on EVM manipulation. With this demonstration, it has been proved that EVMs can actually be hacked," Bhardwaj said.

"EVM manipulation is a very serious issue. It is a danger to the democracy of the country. There is no machine in the world which cannot be hacked," the AAP MLA claimed.

Kejriwal has repeatedly claimed that the AAP's poll debacles have something to do with tampering of EVMs. The issue threatened to split the party with a section refusing to toe the line taken by him.