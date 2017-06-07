AAP demands resignation of Shivraj Singh Chouhan over deaths in farmers' protest in MP

You are here:
PoliticsPTIJun, 07 2017 10:38:49 IST

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday demanded resignation of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over the deaths of five persons in the farmers' agitation in the state.

File image of Shivraj Singh Chouhan. PTI

AAP Madhya Pradesh in-charge Gopal Rai said the incident reflected anti-farmer mentality of the BJP who remembered farmers only during elections.

"They have not been able to fulfil a single poll promise made during the elections," he said.

Five persons were killed on Tuesday as the farmers' agitation turned violent in Mandsaur district, prompting the authorities to clamp curfew in the trouble-hit area.

Some eyewitnesses alleged that the victims suffered bullet wounds, but Mandsaur district authorities denied police fired on the protesters who went on a rampage.


