AAP asks people for donations if they are angry about Arvind Kejriwal not being invited to Delhi Metro launch

PoliticsPTI28 Dec, 2017 07:52:35 IST

New Delhi: The AAP on Wednesday made an appeal for donation to those who were "angry" at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal not being invited to the launch of Delhi Metro's Magenta Line.

File image of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. News18

"Delhi CM wasn't invited for Metro Magenta Line inauguration. If you are angry (then) donate," a post on party's Facebook page read.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had dubbed it as an "insult" to the people of Delhi.

The party often invokes emotions to appeal to its supporters to donate for the organisation.

The Metro's 12.38-km stretch of the Magenta Line, connecting Botanical Garden in Noida in Uttar Pradesh with Kalkaji Mandir in south Delhi, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on 25 December.


However, Kejriwal was not invited to the event despite the Delhi government being a 50 percent partner in Delhi Rail Metro Corporation (DMRC).


