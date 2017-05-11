AAP asks EC to form an all-party committee to look into EVM tampering

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday demanded that an all-party committee under the Election Commission be formed to look into allegations of EVM manipulation.

The party will approach the commission on Friday seeking access to electronic voting machines (EVMs) that were used in the recently held assembly polls.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, who had shown a live demonstration of how an EVM look-alike could be tampered with in the Delhi Assembly on 9 May, told a press conference that the committee must have representatives of all the political parties.

The Election Commission has called an all-party meeting on the raging issue tomorrow at its headquarters here.

AAP has vociferously raised the issue after its disappointing performance in Punjab and Goa Assembly elections and the recent MCD polls.

Hundreds of its workers on Thursday demonstrated outside the Election Commission headquarters demanding that voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT)-equipped EVMs be used in future elections.

"Why is it that all the technical defects in EVMs that have come to light recently, say in Bhind or Dholpur, favoured only the BJP?" Bhardwaj asked.

The AAP is deputing Bhardwaj along with two technical experts at the meeting called by the EC on Friday.