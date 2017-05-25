Aam Aadmi Party to launch farmer outreach programme in Delhi to increase its mass base

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will launch a farmer outreach programme on Friday by holding meetings on the Land Pooling Policy (LPP) that was recently notified by the AAP government.

The move is intended to strengthen the Aam Aadmi Party which received a rout in the Delhi civic polls held last month.

A senior government official said the chief minister will hold six meetings with farmers in rural areas of Najafgarh and Matiala Assembly constituencies on Friday.

Among the villages where the chief minister is expected to hold meeting with the farmers are Chhawla, Revla, Kheda Dabor, Khadkadi Jatmal and Paprawat.

Last week, the Kejriwal government had declared 89 villages as urban areas under the LPP, which would help the authorities develop infrastructure projects in those localities.

Under the policy, the government agencies would develop infrastructure like roads, schools, hospitals, community centres, on part of the pooled land and return a portion of the plot to the farmer who can later on execute housing projects with the help of private builders.

Around 20-25 lakh housing units will come up in these urbanised villages in the next 5-10 years and this will ensure that properties are available at affordable rates.

The main feature of the policy is that housing projects could be developed by builders on the returned agricultural land.

Earlier, building housing units on agricultural land of these 89 villages was not allowed as the LPP was not in place.