3 years of Narendra Modi govt: What exactly are you celebrating, asks Rahul Gandhi

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi asked the BJP-led government at the Centre on Tuesday what exactly it was celebrating after three years in power, adding that all it had to show for this time were "broken promises" and "non-performance".

Pointing to farmer suicides and unemployment in the country, he said the last three years were a "betrayal" of the mandate the government had received.

"Youth are struggling to find jobs, farmers are committing suicide and soldiers are dying at the border. What exactly is the government celebrating?" Gandhi tweeted.

"Three years of broken promises, non-performance and betrayal of a mandate," he said, in another tweet.

The BJP is organising a 'Modi Fest' across the country to mark three years of its rule at the Centre. Modi, however, does not refer to the prime minister's name but stands for Making of Developing India.

The festival will be kicked off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a series of events and a public meeting in Guwahati on 26 May and will conclude on 15 June.

The celebrations are planned to be held across the country and there will be at least one event in each district.

Gandhi had earlier also attacked the government over job creation and had said that it failed to deliver on its poll promise of creating one crore jobs a year.

He had said the youth had been let down by the government's lack of vision.