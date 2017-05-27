3 years of Narendra Modi govt: Not a single scam has surfaced till now, says Prakash Javadekar

Shimla: Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday lauded the achievements of the Modi government, saying no scam or corruption case has surfaced in past three years.

"The hopes generated in the leadership of prime minister Narendra Modi during the 2014 elections have been converted into trust of people during past three years of NDA government have translated into trust during three years rule of NDA government," he said during brief interaction with media persons.

The Union HRD Minister, who was here to chair the meeting of heads of National Institutes of Technology at the Indian Institute of Advanced Studies (IIAS), said that the country was changing for good and progressing and it is clear from the elections held after Lok Sabha polls that people’s faith in the Government has been strengthened.

"We have brought about transparency in governance, our government has given right to around 125 crore citizens for self attestation done away with red beacons, started UDAN flights for common man", he said.

He said other achievements are controlling inflation and checking prices which had shot up due to drought which resulted in shortage of pulses.

Blaming the state government for delay in setting up of campuses of Himachal Pradesh Central University (CU), the Union minister said the Centre had approved the proposal for two campuses at Dehra and Dharamsala, both in principle.

"During my stint as Environment and Forest minister earlier, I took keen interest and the ministry gave initial permission for Dehradun. But for the final permission, the state government the government did not deposited required funds to CAMPA (Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority) which has delayed the environmental clearance," he said when asked about the delay in setting up of campuses of Himachal Pradesh Central University (CU).