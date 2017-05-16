3 years of BJP government: Surveys suggest Narendra Modi is still people's PM but dissatisfaction on the rise

The Bharatiya Janata Party rode to power in 2014 by generating a sense of hope in the people. Call it the Narendra Modi phenomenon or the saffron juggernaut, but BJP was voted to power with an unprecedented majority because it curated a promise of 'acche din,' which the people believed. Meeting the three year mark, the government is all set to present it's report card on 26 May with a high octane celebratory programme. If the BJP hopes to cinch another term in power at all, it is important that it not only enters the fray with the proof of the promises fulfilled but sustain a positive public perception. While the saffron party's performance on the former remains debatable, it certainly has some good news on the latter front.

Surveys conducted to gauge the satisfaction level in people, three years after BJP came to power, indicate that Modi still remains the people's prime minister even as desperation to see results is rising. A survey conducted by citizen engagement platform LocalCirles, as reported in India Today, states that almost 61 percent people are satisfied with the performance of the central government. Another survey conducted by Economic Times, spanning CEOs of businesses and normal people, also had similar results where overall performance was concerned. Roughly 45 percent people felt that Modi's performance exceeded expectations while almost 40 percent thought it was satisfactory.

In a country where 30 to 40 percent votes are enough to translate into majority seats in Lok Sabha, the survey results certainly come as a mildly good news for the BJP government.

However, rising trend of dissatisfaction was visible when the survey posed specific questions related to policy decisions.

Price rise

On the question of rising inflation in prices day-to-day commodities, almost 66 percent people who took the LocalCirles poll felt that the government's efforts to curb rising prices have borne fruits. Similarly, in the Economic Times survey too 58 percent people felt that the government has failed to reduce the cost of living.

Law and order

Another sector where dissatisfaction was rife was the state of law and order and the percieved rise in crime against women. Around 60 percent of the participants of the LocalCirles poll felt that the crime rates have not come down, whereas last year only 38 percent had felt that the situation was not improving. Economic Times poll also registered a similar trend with 60 percent people replying in negetive when asked if they feel that crime against women and children have dropped.

Interestingly enough, law and order is a state subject but people still tend to link it to the overall performance of the Modi government. On the question of rising intolerance, unsurprisingly, the majority felt that they did not perceive any tangible rise in intolerance and didn't feel threatened in the country.

Job creation

This was a parameter where the NDA government received one of the worst ratings. Both Economic Times and LocalCircles survey reflected widespread disappointment where employment opportunities were concerned. This year 63 percent people felt that joblessness remained as it was earlier as compared to 43 percent people last year, according to LocalCircles polls. Sixty three percent people who took the Economic Times survey also felt that unemployment has not reduced despite Make in India and push on skill development initiatives. The dismal results are especially noteworthy because Modi was perceived to be extremely popular among the youth and job creation is an aspect that has direct bearing on that section of the BJP's vote bank.

Demonetisation and GST

These were hailed as the Modi government's bold decisions that were meant to transform the existing setup. According to Economic Times survey nearly 60 percent people felt that Goods and Services Tax will positively impact their business and livelihood.

On the question of demonetisation, even though 49 percent thought that the move that sucked out 80 percent of currency from the system did nothing to curtail corruption, 51 percent remained convinced that it was a step in the right direction, according to the LocalCircles survey.