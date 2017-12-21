You are here:
2G spectrum scam judgment: A look at key political reactions to the acquittal of A Raja, Kanimozhi

PoliticsFP StaffDec, 21 2017 12:27:14 IST

All hell broke loose in the Indian political circles after a special court on Thursday acquitted former telecom minister A Raja and DMK MP Kanimozhi in the 2G spectrum scam case.

Sixteen other accused and three companies were also acquitted in the case.

Here are the prominent political reactions:

Kanimozhi (DMK): I would love to thank everyone who stood by me...I think justice has prevailed. Finally, our innocence has been proved. I'm sure this will enthuse the DMK cadre.

A Raja (DMK): We welcome the verdict. We are very happy with the court's decision.

Manmohan Singh (former prime minister): I don't want to boast about anything. I think the court's judgment has to be respected. The judgment speaks for itself. This was false propaganda against the UPA.

Kapil Sibal (Congress): My position and my prime minister (Singh)'s position has been vindicated. It was a scam by Vinod Rai. Even the online trolls should apologise because they still hurl insults at me. If you create an atmosphere of suspicion and that everything which the UPA did was wrong, you will have positions like this. The telecom sector today is in dire straits because of Rai. It is most unfortunate that the country had to go through this.

P Chidambaram (Congress): Allegations of a major scam involving the highest levels of government were never true and never correct. And that has been established.

Subramanian Swamy (BJP):

Shashi Tharoor (Congress): We accept the court verdict acquitting all in the case. Clearly, the court found that innocent people have been wronged. Justice has worked as it is supposed to work. In our country, justice is the responsibility of the courts.

Milind Deora (Congress):


Manu Sundaram (DMK): All the accused cooperated. This is one of the fastest trials in recent history. In comparison, Jayalalithaa's trial took 18 years. This verdict doesn't come as a surprise because our party always believed this.

TKS Elangovan (DMK): This proves that the CAG's case was politically motivated.

Durai Murugan (DMK):

Anna Hazare (social activist):

Arun Jaitley (BJP): "This was a corrupt policy intended to support corruption. There is nothing in this (judgment) which Congress should consider as some kind of certificate. Congress party leaders are treating this judgment as some kind of badge of honour and a certification that the 2G policy was an honest policy. In 2007 and 2008, (telecom) spectrum was being given not by an auction, not by a market mechanism, but on the basis of a price discovery that was made in 2001. Per licensee, the spectrum value was placed at Rs 1,734 crore. The first-come-first-serve policy was intended to serve only a select few. On the basis of all this, in February 2012, the Supreme Court quashed this policy. That this was a corrupt, dishonest policy has already been upheld by the Supreme Court. Each and every case of spectrum allocation was quashed by the Supreme Court as arbitrary and unfair. The government was directed to have a fresh policy by which the auction would take place.

Ashutosh (Aam Aadmi Party):


Published Date: Dec 21, 2017 12:17 pm | Updated Date: Dec 21, 2017 12:27 pm



