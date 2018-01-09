1/7 Jignesh Mevani, the face of new-found Dalit assertiveness in Gujarat, made his debut on the national political stage on Tuesday with the rally where he called the Narendra Modi government a "threat" to democracy and Constitution. PTI Jignesh Mevani, the face of new-found Dalit assertiveness in Gujarat, made his debut on the...

2/7 Former and current JNU student leaders, including Kanhaiya Kumar, Shehla Rashid and Umar Khalid, and Assam peasant leader Akhil Gogoi joined the newly-elected Gujarat MLA's Yuva Huntar rally in Delhi on Tuesday. PTI Former and current JNU student leaders, including Kanhaiya Kumar, Shehla Rashid and Umar Khalid,...

3/7 The rally — held on Parliament Street in the heart of the national capital where prohibitory orders are in force through the year — was primarily called to demand the release of Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar Azad. Reuters The rally — held on Parliament Street in the heart of the national capital where prohibitory...

4/7 Mevani said he will stand against the politics of hatred and stick to constitutional values and the "politics of love", along the lines of what Congress President Rahul Gandhi said after the Gujarat polls. PTI Mevani said he will stand against the politics of hatred and stick to constitutional values and...

5/7 Gogoi, who spoke before Mevani at the rally, said, "We have to make a programme to throw away the Modi government." Firstpost/Debobrat Ghose Gogoi, who spoke before Mevani at the rally, said, "We have to make a programme to throw away the...

6/7 Hailing Mevani at the rally, Bhim Sena chief Ratan Lal said that Dalit outfit wanted to give the Gujarat MLA responsibility to take up the issues of Dalits. Firstpost/Debobrat Ghose Hailing Mevani at the rally, Bhim Sena chief Ratan Lal said that Dalit outfit wanted to give the...