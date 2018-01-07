1/5 Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a BJP rally in Bengaluru on Sunday in view of the upcoming Assembly election in Karnataka. Party's state unit president BS Yeddyurappa, central ministers from the state Ananth Kumar and DV Sadananda Gowda also addressed the rally. PTI Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a BJP rally in Bengaluru on Sunday in view...

2/5 Adityanath urged the people to vote for the BJP in the ensuing Karnataka Assembly elections to step up development in the state. He also attacked the Congress and said Karnataka stagnated in development over the last four years under the party. PTI Adityanath urged the people to vote for the BJP in the ensuing Karnataka Assembly elections to...

3/5 He also accused the Congress of only taking from Karnataka and not giving it back. The chief minister said that for Congress, Karnataka is merely an ATM. Twitter @myogiadityanath He also accused the Congress of only taking from Karnataka and not giving it back. The chief...

4/5 Adityanath was presented a Mysore peta by Yeddyurappa during rally. The chief minister said that Bengaluru had achieved the tag of India’s 'Silicon Valley', but for it to remain one in the coming years, it needed the support of the Centre. PTI Adityanath was presented a Mysore peta by Yeddyurappa during rally. The chief minister said that...