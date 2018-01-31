1/3
World's tallest man Sultan Kosen from Turkey (left) and world's shortest woman Jyoti Amge from India pose together in Egypt with the towering Pyramids of Giza and the Sphinx at the background. AFP
World's tallest man Sultan Kosen from Turkey (left) and world's shortest woman Jyoti Amge from...
2/3
Kosen and Amge pose at the foot of one of Giza's world-renowned pyramids. AFP
Kosen and Amge pose at the foot of one of Giza's world-renowned pyramids. AFP
3/3
Kosen and Amge bonding amid the Pyramids of Giza. AFP
Kosen and Amge bonding amid the Pyramids of Giza. AFP