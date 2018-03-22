1/6 India celebrated World Water Day on Thursday. It was created by the United Nations on 22 March, 1993 to focus attention on the importance of preserving our planet’s freshwater supply. AP India celebrated World Water Day on Thursday. It was created by the United Nations on 22 March,...

2/6 A train moves on a track over a polluted river in Guwahati. The theme for the World Water Day 2018 is 'Nature for Water' — exploring nature-based solutions to the water challenges we face in the 21st century. Demand for water is expected to increase by nearly one-third by 2050. AP

3/6 Today, there are over 663 million people living without a safe water supply close to home, spending countless hours queuing or trekking to distant sources, and coping with the health impacts of using contaminated water. AP

4/6 View of the polluted waters of Bhramputra river. While drought and water scarcity could be topical and usually grip several regions during the summers, our water crisis is turning more structural and stems from mostly the man-made factors. Reuters

5/6 A boat is seen parked in the polluted water of the river Yamuna ahead of World Water Day. According to a report by Central Water Commission (CWC), about half of India's water demand will be unmet by 2030. Reuters