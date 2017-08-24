1/6 Beijing's World Robot Conference which is held 22 August to 27 August this year showcases the latest technology in robotics with more than 150 companies and institutions worldwide participating in the event. AP Beijing's World Robot Conference which is held 22 August to 27 August this year showcases the latest

2/6 The conference showcased industrial robots, special-purpose robots, service robots, artificial intelligence (AI), smart homes. Innovation in robotics is important for China as it seeks to use robots to boost its manufacturing and service industries. AP The conference showcased industrial robots, special-purpose robots, service robots, artificial intel

3/6 The conference includes various competitions for drone racing, robot combating and designing of robots. AP The conference includes various competitions for drone racing, robot combating and designing of robo

4/6 An underwater drone, an underwater robot and a life-size robot that looks like Chinese basketball star Yao Ming became highlights of the conference. AP An underwater drone, an underwater robot and a life-size robot that looks like Chinese basketball st

5/6 As the demand for autonomous vehicles rises, tracked autonomous vehicles also attracted a huge crowd at the conference. AP As the demand for autonomous vehicles rises, tracked autonomous vehicles also attracted a huge crowd