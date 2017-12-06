1/5 A new wildfire erupted in Los Angeles on Tuesday as firefighters battled three other destructive blazes across Southern California. Flames exploded before dawn on the steep slopes of Sepulveda Pass, which carries heavily traveled Interstate 405 through the Santa Monica Mountains. AP A new wildfire erupted in Los Angeles on Tuesday as firefighters battled three other destructive bla

2/5 Firefighters were providing structure protection as helicopters flying in darkness made water drops on the flames on the east side of the pass. Northbound traffic was halted, but southbound lanes remained open. Reuters Firefighters were providing structure protection as helicopters flying in darkness made water drops

3/5 Firefighters puts out a spot fire during the Creek Fire in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, in Sylmar. Reuters Firefighters puts out a spot fire during the Creek Fire in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Ange

4/5 The water-dropping planes and helicopters essential were used to tame and contain the fire. AP The water-dropping planes and helicopters essential were used to tame and contain the fire. AP