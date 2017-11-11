1/7 Trade ministers from 11 Asia-Pacific countries agreed to press ahead with a major trade deal on Saturday at APEC Summit in Vietnam without the US which sought to leave under President Donald Trump's 'America First' policy. AP Trade ministers from 11 Asia-Pacific countries agreed to press ahead with a major trade deal on Satu

Trump pulled US out of the Trans Pacific Partnership at the start of the year dismaying allies and casting into doubt an agreement heralded for tying lower tariffs to strong environmental and labour protections.

In a joint statement, the TPP-11 said they have agreed on the core elements of a deal at the sidelines of the APEC Summit in Vietnamese city of Danang.

The TPP-11 signed the major trade deal after days of stalled talks raised fears it could collapse altogether.

Canada's trade minister described the breakthrough as a big progress as country held out to maintain environmental and labour protection linked to freer markets in the deal. Meantime China has offered a starkly different vision ,casting itself as the new global leader for free trade while Japan is actively pushing for a swift consensus fearing delays could lead to collapse of the pact after years of negotiations.

More than 10,000 delegates, 2,000 chief executive officers of leading firms in APEC economies and 3,000 reporter are attending the five-day Summit that began on 6 November.