President Nicolas Maduro launched two-day military exercise on Saturday to defy Donald Trump's threat of a possible military option in Venezuela.

Venezuelan troops taught civilians how to use their fists, rifles, bazookas and anti-aircraft guns at the Caracas military academy on 26 August.

Civilians were also taught to shoot rifles, fire missiles and engage in hand-to-hand combat during the two day military exercise in defiance of United States sanctions.

Military analyst Rocio San Miguel judged the weekend's exercises to be mere propaganda rather than a meaningful challenge to Donald Trump.

War planes, tanks and 20,000 troops of National Bolivarian Armed Forces were deployed along with 700,000 reservists and civilians.