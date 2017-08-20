1/5
Wreckage of lost warship the USS Indianapolis torpedoed by a Japanese submarine was discovered after 72 years at Philippine Sea. AP
2/5
The wreckage was found 5.5 kilometres below the surface in the Pacific Ocean. AP
3/5
The vessel was hit during the final days of World War II on its way back after a secret mission to deliver parts of atomic bomb used in Hiroshima. AP
4/5
History division of US Navy claim the vessel sank in just 12 minutes and was unable to send distress signal or deploy life-saving equipment. AP
5/5
The Sunken vessel is war grave and protected by US law from being disturbed. Research team is still surveying the full site.AP
