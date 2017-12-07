1/4 The Senate on Wednesday barrelled toward the most sweeping rewrite of the tax code in more than three decades as the top Republican senator said he was willing to compromise on a major sticking point for lawmakers from high-tax states such as New York and California. The Senate voted 51-47 to formally begin negotiations with the House in an effort to reconcile their two tax bills. AP The Senate on Wednesday barrelled toward the most sweeping rewrite of the tax code in more than thre

2/4 Senate Democrats mocked the nearly 500-page printed text of the legislation — complaining it was given to them at the last minute before the vote.<br />And it had illegible, hand-written notes in the margins, they protested. AP Senate Democrats mocked the nearly 500-page printed text of the legislation — complaining it was giv

3/4 Graduate students around the US are staging campus walk-outs and lobbying Congress in an effort to keep their tuition waivers tax-free. They have the support of their schools in arguing that a provision in the House Republican tax bill could, as graduate student Shawn Rhoads says, "upend the American PhD system." AP Graduate students around the US are staging campus walk-outs and lobbying Congress in an effort to k