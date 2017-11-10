1/5 Typhoon Damrey battered Vietnam this week killing 106 with 197 injured and 25 others reported missing what is being called the deadliest typhoon in 16 years. Reuters Typhoon Damrey battered Vietnam this week killing 106 with 197 injured and 25 others reported missin

2/5 Damrey also destroyed over 2,000 houses, damaged nearly 120,000 others, sank 1,231 cargo and fishing ships and boats, and killed over 43,300 cattle. Floodwater and landslides have disrupted road and rail transport. Reuters Damrey also destroyed over 2,000 houses, damaged nearly 120,000 others, sank 1,231 cargo and fishing

3/5 The typhoon which made landfall on Saturday, blowed off roofs and submerging huge swathes of Vietnam's south-central coast, including outside the city of Danang where leaders are gathering for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. AP The typhoon which made landfall on Saturday, blowed off roofs and submerging huge swathes of Vietnam

4/5 Rescue officals are tirelessly washing away mud-filled streets after the torrential rainfall. Powerful gales also ripped through roofs in the capital Ho Chi Minh City, tearing down power lines and uprooting trees. AP Rescue officals are tirelessly washing away mud-filled streets after the torrential rainfall. Powerf