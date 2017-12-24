1/5 Some 200 people have been killed in southern Philippines after a tropical storm battered the archipelago nation's second-largest island, triggering heavy flooding and landslides. AP Some 200 people have been killed in southern Philippines after a tropical storm battered the archipe

