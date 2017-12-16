1/5 At least three people have been killed following a strong 6.5-magnitude earthquake on Indonesia's main island of Java on Friday. AP At least three people have been killed following a strong 6.5-magnitude earthquake on Indonesia's ma

2/5 Damaged equipment is seen at a hospital following the earthquake in Banyumas, Central Java. The tremor was felt across the island including in the capital Jakarta, some 300 kilometres from the epicentre. AP Damaged equipment is seen at a hospital following the earthquake in Banyumas, Central Java. The trem

3/5 A man inspects the damage at a school building in Tasikmalaya, West Java. At least nine hundred houses were also damaged in addition to schools and government offices across West Java and Central Java provinces. AP A man inspects the damage at a school building in Tasikmalaya, West Java. At least nine hundred hous

4/5 Patients are evacuated outside a hospital in Banyumas, Central Java. The hospital suffered damage to ceilings, cracked walls and leaks to oxygen pipelines, forcing around 70 patients to be moved to temporary shelters. AP Patients are evacuated outside a hospital in Banyumas, Central Java. The hospital suffered damage to