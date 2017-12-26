1/8 Thousands of Peruvians took to the streets on Monday to protest the pardon granted to former president Alberto Fujimori, with many calling it part of a backroom deal struck to protect the current president from impeachment on corruption charges. AP Thousands of Peruvians took to the streets on Monday to protest the pardon granted to former preside

The Sunday pardon after abstentions by lawmakers from a party led by Fujimori's children caused the failure of a vote to impeach President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski. Fujimori, 79, was serving a 25-year sentence for the killings of 25 people in a campaign against the leftist Shining Path terrorist group.

Roughly 5,000 people protested across the country carrying posters with elder Fujimori's face and the words "murderer" and "thief."

In a message to the nation late Monday, Kuczynski called for an "effort at reconciliation," urging the protesters to "turn the page" and not be carried away by hate and "the negative emotions inherited from our past."

Kuczynski was accused of lying about his financial ties to the Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht, which paid bribes to public officials across Latin America to win lucrative public works contracts. Fujimori's lawmaker daughter, Keiko Fujimori, led the impeachment drive in Congress but legislators loyal to the ex-president's son Kenji, also a lawmaker, killed the effort by abstaining.

Kenji has long pushed for his father's release from prison and Kuczynski's opponents said the pardon was clearly payback for the abstentions that ended the impeachment drive. With Kuczynski under criminal investigation for his Odebrecht ties and weighed down by an 18 percent approval rating, observers said his long-term political survival still appears to be in jeopardy.

Fujimori, president from 1990 to 2000, is remembered both for stabilising the economy and defeating the Shining Path; and for human rights violations and corruption.