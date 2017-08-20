1/6 Hundreds of police officers on Saturday in Boston tried to deter violence at a 'free speech' rally featuring far-right speakers. AP Hundreds of police officers on Saturday in Boston tried to deter violence at a 'free speech' rally f

As many as 40,000 people took to the streets of Boston to protest against far-right 'free speech' rally which was organised a week after a woman was killed at Virginia white-supremacist demonstration. AP

Boston avoided a repeat of last weekend's bloody street battles in Charlottesville as the officials had spent a week planning security for the event. AP

Counter protesters surrounded people leaving far right rally, shouting "shame" and "go home" and occasionally throwing plastic water bottles. AP

The Boston Police Department arrested thirty-three people, largely for scuffles in which some protesters threw rocks and bottles of urine at police dressed in riot gear. AP