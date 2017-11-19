1/5 Tens of thousands of Zimbabweans flooded the streets of Harare on Saturday, singing, dancing and hugging soldiers in an extraordinary outpouring of elation at the expected fall of President Robert Mugabe, their leader of the last 37 years. AP Tens of thousands of Zimbabweans flooded the streets of Harare on Saturday, singing, dancing and hug

2/5 On the streets of the capital, Zimbabweans let their emotions run free as they spoke of political and economic change after two decades of repression and deepening hardship. AP On the streets of the capital, Zimbabweans let their emotions run free as they spoke of political an

3/5 Some held aloft placards reading "Mugabe must fall", “No to Mugabe dynasty” and pumping their fists in the air as a sign of freedom. AP Some held aloft placards reading "Mugabe must fall", “No to Mugabe dynasty” and pumping their fists

4/5 A happy protester pulls a face as he and others stand under a large national flag, at the demonstration of tens of thousands at Zimbabwe Grounds in Harare. AP A happy protester pulls a face as he and others stand under a large national flag, at the demonstrat