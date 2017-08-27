1/6 People hold flowers in Barcelona's Plaza Catalonia during a demonstration held on Saturday. The rally was taken out to condemn last week's terror attacks that killed 15 people in the Spanish state. Thousands of red, yellow and white flowers — the colours of Barcelona — were distributed to those participating in the march. AP People hold flowers in Barcelona's Plaza Catalonia during a demonstration held on Saturday. The rall

2/6 Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy urged Spaniards to turn out in force to show their "love" and solidarity with Catalonia. AP Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy urged Spaniards to turn out in force to show their "love" and s

3/6 People gather next to candles and flowers placed on the ground in Las Ramblas following the demonstration. The slogan of the demonstration was "no tinc por," which translates to "not afraid" in Catalan. AP People gather next to candles and flowers placed on the ground in Las Ramblas following the demonstr

4/6 A memorial tribute of flowers, messages and candles placed on the Las Ramblas promenade. Saray Gomez, an 18-year-old who works at a flower stall right next to where the van ended its murderous rampage, said it was important "to give a message of unity and peace." AP A memorial tribute of flowers, messages and candles placed on the Las Ramblas promenade. Saray Gomez

5/6 Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack. The suspected driver, Younes Abouyaaqoub, of the van was shot dead by Spanish Police. AP Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack. The suspected driver, Younes Abouyaaqoub, of th